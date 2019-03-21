2 charged in child abuse death of 2-year-old boy in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 charged in child abuse death of 2-year-old boy in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - A woman and a young man from Chicago have been charged in the child abuse death of the woman's 2-year-old son, who had sores and bruises on his body.

Police responded Monday to an EMS call at a South Side home and Ja'hir Gibbons was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police announced Thursday that 21-year-old Dejon Waters, who was babysitting, is charged with first-degree murder while 28-year-old Brittany Hyc is charged with felony child endangerment for leaving the boy with Waters. They're due in court Thursday. It's not immediately known whether they have lawyers.

Police say a 5-year-old boy found in the home was hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says it's working on a timeline of its involvement with the boy's family, which began in 2010.

