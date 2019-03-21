Dubai finds itself entangled in case against R. Kelly - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Dubai has found itself entangled in the sex abuse case against American R&B singer R. Kelly.

The performer is asking a U.S. judge to allow him to come to the Arabian Peninsula sheikhdom to perform shows and "meet with the royal family."

Officials in Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday regarding the singer's request.

An Illinois judge could consider it at a court hearing on Friday.

However, Kelly's own request highlighted the close political and security ties between the U.S. and the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. It also comes as celebrities and even world leaders on the run have chosen Dubai as a safe haven.

