Pets of the Week: March 21, 2019

Perry Co. Humane Society: (618) 542-DOGS
Finding Forever Animal Rescue: (815) 766-2198
Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
Humane Society of SI: (618) 457-2362

WSIL -- There are several unwanted pets in our region looking for a new home this week.

First up is Ariel. She's a three year old Labrador Retriever mix who loves people. She weighs about 45 pounds and knows basic commands. You can meet Ariel at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

The white cat you see is in need of a name. He is at Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion.
 
Meet Mr. Monopoly. He is about two years old and has been neutered. He is up for grabs at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Max is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever. He's about a year old and is reportedly very friendly. You can find him at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
