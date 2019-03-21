Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South

Posted: Updated:

By JEFF MARTIN
Associated Press

Scientists are warning that historic flooding could soon deluge parts of several Southern states along the lower Mississippi River, where floodwaters could persist for several weeks.

The flood threat in the South will be discussed Thursday, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases its 2019 spring outlook. Experts plan a briefing on their flood forecast at the National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Thursday's report is aimed at helping emergency managers and other safety officials to prepare for flooding.

NOAA said in an advisory that the threat of flooding in Southern states this spring is "potentially historic."

Forecasters have said that rapidly melting snow in the upper Midwest is contributing to flooding that will eventually make its way downstream to the Gulf Coast.

