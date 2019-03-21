Trump's criticism of McCain raises ire of some Republicans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump's criticism of McCain raises ire of some Republicans

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump took time in a speech in Ohio celebrating the American economy to revisit his grievances against the late Sen. John McCain.

The president's latest tirade against the war hero who died last year came after several leading Republicans defended the longtime Arizona senator. One of them, Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, said that not only the McCain family but the nation "deserves better" than Trump's disparagement.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he couldn't understand why Trump would continue to disparage a man "as exemplary" as McCain. A McCain friend and Trump ally, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, said Trump's words are hurting Trump more than McCain.

Other Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, praised McCain but declined to criticize Trump directly.

