LifeWay Christian Store to close

WSIL -- LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all its 170 stores, including the Carterville location, to shift all sales online. All the stores will be closed by the end of the year.

"The decision to close our local stores is a difficult one," said acting president and CEO Brad Waggoner, who is succeeding longtime LifeWay president Thom Rainer.

The Southern Baptist affiliate announced in January initial plans to reduce its locations this year due to declining sales and financial pressures, but decided it wasn't viable to keep any stores open past 2019. You can read more about the company's decision here.

The chain will continue online sales through LifeWay.com.