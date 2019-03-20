Police departments work together to capture suspected armed robb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police departments work together to capture suspected armed robber

WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.

Sesser Police located a 2008 Navy Blue Chevy Impala which was believed to be involved in the armed robbery in Du Quoin around 4:42 P.M. At that time, the driver led police on a high speed chase and got away.

Du Quoin Police had previously stated that the suspected driver lives in Murphysboro.

We will update this story when we get more information.

