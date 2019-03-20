Police departments work together to capture suspected armed robber

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Health officials discussed massive cuts to the Jackson County Health Department during a board meeting Wednesday night.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Health officials discussed massive cuts to the Jackson County Health Department during a board meeting Wednesday night.
ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).
ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).
WSIL -- LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all its 170 stores, including the Carterville location, to shift all sales online.
WSIL -- LifeWay Christian Resources is closing all its 170 stores, including the Carterville location, to shift all sales online.
WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.
WSIL -- Du Quoin Police are headed to Centralia to pick up a suspected armed robber who has been on the run from several agencies in the area.
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Southern Illinois has many beautiful state parks to visit, and as temperatures warm up, more folks will be hitting the trails.
MAKANDA, Ill. -- Southern Illinois has many beautiful state parks to visit, and as temperatures warm up, more folks will be hitting the trails.
WSIL -- Three children under the age of three are being treated in a St. Louis hospital for injuries they received when a car they were riding in went into a creek.
WSIL -- Three children under the age of three are being treated in a St. Louis hospital for injuries they received when a car they were riding in went into a creek.
WSIL -- A pair of identical bills are moving through the Illinois legislature that would raise the minimum wage for home care workers from $10.67 an hour to $13. The legislation includes Senate Bill 2019 and House Bill 2776.
WSIL -- A pair of identical bills are moving through the Illinois legislature that would raise the minimum wage for home care workers from $10.67 an hour to $13. The legislation includes Senate Bill 2019 and House Bill 2776.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man goes on trial for charges accusing him of posting threats online to shoot up a school.
MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man goes on trial for charges accusing him of posting threats online to shoot up a school.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute shows approval ratings for prominent state and national political figures varied based on location.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute shows approval ratings for prominent state and national political figures varied based on location.