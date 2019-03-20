Three young children hurt in accident were not wearing seat belts

WSIL -- Three children under the age of three are being treated in a St. Louis hospital for injuries they received when a car they were riding in went into a creek.

According to Illinois State Police, Jimmy White, 27, of Mounds, was driving North on US Highway 51 just south of Dongola when he drove off the road, crashing into a creek embankment.

29-year-old Chanel Young, also of Mounds and White were taken to Union County Hospital for treatment. A 1, 2, and 3 year old were all taken to St. Louis for treatment.

According to police, nobody in the car was wearing seat belts.