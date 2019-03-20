Teen nearly paralyzed in accident returns home

ELDORADO, Ill. -- An Eldorado teen badly injured in a crash in January is spending his first night at home since the accident tonight (Wednesday, March 20, 2019).

Joey Etienne was so severely injured in that crash that doctors told him he may never walk again. Despite that, Joey has persevered, and has been walking with little assistance.

Eldorado welcomed him home with open arms, lining the street in downtown with signs, balloons, wearing t-shirts with his football jersey number and cheering for the teen. Many have been following his recovery journey while in St. Louis via his Facebook page.

Joey is a Junior at Eldorado High School and says he may be going back to school in a couple of weeks.