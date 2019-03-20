Governor JB Pritzker's approval rating varies by region

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute shows approval ratings for prominent state and national political figures varied based on location.

The institute surveyed 1,000 people regarding their feelings toward several elected officials, including Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

When asked how the governor is doing on the job, the results of the all those surveyed were close

40 percent approve

38 percent disapprove

15 percent unsure

The institute also broke down Pritzker's approval ratings based on three Illinois regions: City of Chicago, Chicago suburbs, and downstate.

"Illinois exhibits its own version of the blue-state/red-state divide," said Charlie Leonard, a co-director of the Simon Poll. "Urban Chicago and its suburbs decidedly disapprove of President Trump, while in the more Republican, less densely populated "red" part of the state, he is about as popular as in a traditionally Republican state like Indiana or Nebraska."

In the City of Chicago:

50 percent approve of Pritzker's performance

28 percent disapprove

In the suburbs:

40 percent approve

36 percent disapprove

In downstate Illinois:

34 percent approve

50 percent disapprove

During this time in 2015, a Simon Poll on Governor Bruce Rauner's approval ratings were close to Pritzker's. Rauner's approval sat three points under Pritzker's at 37 percent.

Approval ratings from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, Senate President John Cullerton, Senator Dick Durbin and President Donald Trump can be found here.