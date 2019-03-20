Jury hands down $8.5 million verdict against Heartland Regional Medical Center

WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.

The jury reached what is believed to be the highest personal injury verdict in Williamson County in three hours. The hospital had admitted liability just hours before the trial was set to begin Monday.

Lowell Williamson died in August 2013 after Williamson's widow's lawyers say a certified registered nurse anesthetist and hospital employees administered a lethal dose of a gas known as Sevoflurane. The widow's lawyers also say that although a physician was required to be immediately available, the attending anesthesiologist did not respond to the emergency situation for approximately 55 minutes, despite multiple attempts to contact her.