Marion man joins U.S. Air Force

WSIL -- A young man from Marion, Illinois has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Brandon Crawford is the son of Heather Crawford of Marion, Illinois, and he is a 2012 graduate of Marion High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

