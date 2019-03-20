Marion man joins U.S. Air Force

MARION, Ill. -- A Williamson County man goes on trial for charges accusing him of posting threats online to shoot up a school.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new poll from Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute shows approval ratings for prominent state and national political figures varied based on location.
WSIL -- A Williamson County jury today handed down a record $8.5 million verdict this afternoon (Wednesday, March 20, 2019) against Heartland Regional Medical Center for the death of a 60-year-old Marion man who died following elective shoulder surgery.
WSIL -- A young man from Marion, Illinois has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
CARBONDALE, Ill., -- A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m
CHICAGO -- Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States released a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday.
WSIL -- Two traffic alerts Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23.
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.
