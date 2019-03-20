Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach

Posted: Updated:
Bryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball Coach Bryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball Coach

CARBONDALE, Ill., -- SIU has named Bryan Mullins as head basketball coach. 

Mullins played at SIU from 2006-2009 and is a member of the Saluki Hall of Fame. He served as an assistant coach at Loyola-Chicago since 2015.

Mullins signed a 5-year, $475,000 contract with the university.

A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach

    Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 5:47 PM EDT2019-03-20 21:47:24 GMT
    Bryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball CoachBryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball Coach
    Bryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball CoachBryan Mullins Named SIU Head Basketball Coach

    CARBONDALE, Ill., -- A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m

    CARBONDALE, Ill., -- A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m

  • 22 Catholic priests in Diocese of Belleville accused of sexual abuse

    22 Catholic priests in Diocese of Belleville accused of sexual abuse

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 4:00 PM EDT2019-03-20 20:00:31 GMT

    CHICAGO -- Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States released a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

    CHICAGO -- Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States released a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

  • Kentucky man killed in I-64 crash

    Kentucky man killed in I-64 crash

    Wednesday, March 20 2019 2:26 PM EDT2019-03-20 18:26:38 GMT

    JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday. 

    JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.