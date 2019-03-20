Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach

CARBONDALE, Ill., -- A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m
CHICAGO -- Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States released a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday.
WSIL -- Two traffic alerts Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Wellness Expo makes its return to John A. Logan College on Saturday, March 23.
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.
CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Spring is here! Mother Nature seems to have received the memo, with spring showers expected throughout the day.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- City leaders looked at positive economic impacts such as more jobs and a boost to business during a status of the city meeting in West Frankfort Tuesday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- This week, the Illinois Board of Higher Education approved the first phase of SIU's academic reorganization plan.
