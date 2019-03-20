Former Saluki Bryan Mullins hired as head coach

CARBONDALE, Ill., -- SIU has named Bryan Mullins as head basketball coach.

Mullins played at SIU from 2006-2009 and is a member of the Saluki Hall of Fame. He served as an assistant coach at Loyola-Chicago since 2015.

Mullins signed a 5-year, $475,000 contract with the university.

A pep rally and town hall meeting will be held at the SIU Arena, Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 5 p.m