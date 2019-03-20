Jail inmate accused of having sex with inmate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jail inmate accused of having sex with inmate

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County jail worker is facing charges for allegedly having sex with one inmate and smuggling cigars and cigarettes to others.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Desiree Wallace of Spanish Lake is charged with sexual conduct with an inmate, a felony. She's also charged with a misdemeanor of delivery or possession of contraband at a jail.

Clayton police say Wallace was under investigation for smuggling tobacco products when an inmate told investigators he had sex with her.

Online court records indicate Wallace has not yet been arrested. She does not have a listed attorney.

