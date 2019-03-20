Kentucky man killed in I-64 crash

JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on I-64 near mile post 71 in Jefferson County.

Illinois State Police say Eric Daniels, 37, of Mt. Vernon, was pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate when a Freightliner veered off the road, sideswiping Daniels' car. The Freightliner continued off the shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver of the Freightliner, Thakur Kafley, 30, of Louisville, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene. Daniels was not injured.