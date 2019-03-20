Kentucky man killed in I-64 crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man killed in I-64 crash

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CO., Ill -- A Kentucky man was killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on I-64 near mile post 71 in Jefferson County.

Illinois State Police say Eric Daniels, 37, of Mt. Vernon, was pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate when a Freightliner veered off the road, sideswiping Daniels' car. The Freightliner continued off the shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver of the Freightliner, Thakur Kafley, 30, of Louisville, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene. Daniels was not injured.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.