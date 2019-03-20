Goforth unveils first TV ad in challenging Kentucky governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Goforth unveils first TV ad in challenging Kentucky governor

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmaker Robert Goforth introduces himself to voters in the first TV ad of his campaign challenge against Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in the spring primary.

The 30-second ad that started airing Wednesday focuses on Goforth's family roots in southeastern Kentucky. Goforth is a state representative from East Bernstadt in Laurel County.

The commercial shows Goforth and his family on their farm.

It also takes a dig at Bevin's roots in New England. The governor grew up in New Hampshire but has lived in Kentucky for about two decades.

A Bevin spokesman declined comment on Wednesday.

Goforth's campaign says the ad is running on statewide cable markets and in the Hazard and Bowling Green regional markets.

Other GOP candidates in the May 21 primary are William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.