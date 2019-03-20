Woman found dead near entrance to Jefferson Barracks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman found dead near entrance to Jefferson Barracks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death near Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Police were called at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to south St. Louis County and found a woman dead on the ground near Jefferson Barracks Road. She has not been identified but is believed to be in her mid-20s.

No additional details have been released.

