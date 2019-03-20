Baby delivered after mother fatally shot has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky coroner says a newborn girl delivered following the fatal shooting of her pregnant mother has died.

A statement from the Fayette County Coroner's Office says 4-day-old Amelia Johnson died Tuesday night from a lack of oxygen due to the death of her mother. Her manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Kentucky State Police have said 29-year-old Geri D. Johnson of Williamsburg was pronounced dead Saturday at Baptist Health Corbin Hospital. The pregnant woman had been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police said the infant was delivered and transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington in critical condition.

The deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.