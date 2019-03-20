Collinsville man charged in Edwardsville couple's killings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Collinsville man charged in Edwardsville couple's killings

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of an Edwardsville couple.

Madison County prosecutors said Tuesday that Zachary I. Capers of Collinsville faces the counts in the deaths of 68-year-old chiropractor Lois Ladd and 79-year-old contractor Michael Ladd. Capers is held without bond. Authorities say the couple's bodies were found Monday in their Edwardsville home.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons called the deaths "a brutal and heinous murder." He said he would seek a life sentence. Authorities say Capers was arrested Sunday on an unrelated warrant.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton called the Ladds "wonderful members of our community, that would bend over backwards to help anyone."

Capers didn't have a listed phone number to seek comment. Court records didn't list a defense attorney.

