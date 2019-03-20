Warrant Wednesday: March 20, 2019

CARTERVILLE, Ill -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Darrian N. Willis, 23, is wanted on charges of first and second degree unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'6" tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes. Willis is last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Jerry D. Cullum, 22, is wanted for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He is described as 5'9" tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Cullum is last known to be in the Pittsburg area. His bond is set at $50,000.

Amy L. Tighe, 43, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'2" tall, 115 pounds with blue eyes. Tighe is last known to be the Marion area. Her bond is set at $5,000.

Jennifer L. Shadowens, 31, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'4" tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes. Shadowens is last known to be in the Marion area. Her bond is set at $10,000.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Alena Marie Leeper, 21, is wanted for possession of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'4" tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Leeper is last known to be in the Johnston City area. Her bond is set at $20,000.

Hiram Miles Jones, 40, is wanted for failing to appear for resisting a police officer. He is described as 5'10" tall, 189 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Jones is last known to be in the Cambria area. His bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Williamson County Sheriff's Department - 618-997-6541.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.