Spring arrives today with scattered showers

WSIL -- Spring is here! Mother Nature seems to have received the memo, with spring showers expected throughout the day.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- City leaders looked at positive economic impacts such as more jobs and a boost to business during a status of the city meeting in West Frankfort Tuesday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- This week, the Illinois Board of Higher Education approved the first phase of SIU's academic reorganization plan.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- John McPeek, Robert Wilson and John Okerson are all running for mayor in Harrisburg.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Geologists went back out to the spot where a more than 2,000-year-old bison bone was discovered earlier this year in hopes to find more bones.
WSIL -- Illinois manufacturers are doing their best to find and train skilled workers, but keeping those workers, is another challenge.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County judge sets a trial date for a man accused of killing his wife.
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Temporary lane closures will be in place March 18-March 19 along University Avenue (southbound 51) at the intersection of Oak Street.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The vacant Elmwood and McBride Housing and Urban Development complexes in Cairo are coming down this fall.
UNION CO., Ill -- The Hyper-Reach Mass Notification service will notify the public of public safety emergencies, including weather alerts and road closures.