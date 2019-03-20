Spring arrives today with scattered showers

WSIL -- Spring is here! The Vernal Equinox will occur at 4:48 p.m. this afternoon officially welcoming in the new season. Mother Nature seems to have received the memo, with spring showers expected throughout the day.

We expected a few showers this morning, and then better chances for more widespread rain later this afternoon and early evening. Most will likely pick up 0.10" to 0.40" through Wednesday night. Temperatures today will be in the mid 50s with breezy southwest winds, but we cool back on Thursday as winds shift back to the northwest.

As the days get longer and the sun gets higher in the sky, the cool spells get shorter and shorter. We'll rebound Friday and through the weekend with temperatures back above normal.

Another storm system brings more rain Sunday and Monday. A cold front on Monday will bring another cool spell to start off next week.

