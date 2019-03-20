9-month-old baby revived with opioid overdose-reversal drug - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

9-month-old baby revived with opioid overdose-reversal drug

Posted: Updated:

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-month-old baby overdosed on drugs and had to revived with an opioid overdose-reversal drug.

News outlets cite a police report that says the baby was brought to a Covington fire department Sunday night. When police arrived, CPR was being administered and the baby was taken to a hospital and given Narcan, a brand name form of naloxone.

It's unclear what was in the baby's system. Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders says an investigation is underway, but no one has yet been charged. The baby's current condition is unclear.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.