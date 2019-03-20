Waukegan's Ray Bradbury statue to be dedicated in August - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Waukegan's Ray Bradbury statue to be dedicated in August

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - An August dedication is planned for a statue of famed science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in his hometown of Waukegan.

The (Waukegan) News-Sun reports that work has started on the statue and fundraising efforts are in the final stretch. The 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) statue will show the late author on a rocket ship while holding a book. It will be placed outside the Waukegan Public Library. The dedication is scheduled for Bradbury's birthday, Aug. 22.

Bradbury was born in Waukegan in 1920 and died in 2012. He authored hundreds of works including "Fahrenheit 451" and "The Martian Chronicles."

The Ray Bradbury Statue Committee is $20,000 short of the statue's $125,000 cost. Representatives say they hope seeing the finished stainless-steel piece will spur more donations. The foundation also has applied for grants to help pay for the artwork.

