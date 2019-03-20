101st Airborne senior enlisted leader leaving for new post - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

101st Airborne senior enlisted leader leaving for new post

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The senior enlisted leader of the 101st Airborne Division is leaving his post this week.

Fort Campbell said in a news release that Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims is relinquishing responsibility of the division in a ceremony Wednesday. His interim replacement will be Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Osborne, the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Campbell.

Sims has held the position since April 2017. He is becoming the senior enlisted leader for First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

Sims and the division's headquarters recently returned from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

