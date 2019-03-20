Kentucky AG advocates 'Green Dot' anti-violence initiative - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky AG advocates 'Green Dot' anti-violence initiative

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general says his office is joining in an initiative that encourages bystanders to actively prevent violence.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Tuesday that employees in his office will take part in the training as part of the so-called "Green Dot" initiative.

Its supporters say the strategy has spread to 42 states and five countries. It encourages bystanders to help prevent violence - whether it's child abuse, elder abuse, bullying, stalking or sexual violence. It's an effort to prevent violence in communities and the workplace.

Beshear's office says the Women's Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky is partnering with the AG's office to train more than 200 employees starting next month.

The northern Kentucky center also helped Maysville, Kentucky, become one of the first "Green Dot" cities in the nation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.