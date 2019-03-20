Kentucky AG advocates 'Green Dot' anti-violence initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general says his office is joining in an initiative that encourages bystanders to actively prevent violence.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Tuesday that employees in his office will take part in the training as part of the so-called "Green Dot" initiative.

Its supporters say the strategy has spread to 42 states and five countries. It encourages bystanders to help prevent violence - whether it's child abuse, elder abuse, bullying, stalking or sexual violence. It's an effort to prevent violence in communities and the workplace.

Beshear's office says the Women's Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky is partnering with the AG's office to train more than 200 employees starting next month.

The northern Kentucky center also helped Maysville, Kentucky, become one of the first "Green Dot" cities in the nation.

