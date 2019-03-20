'All is not lost': For many, Mueller is now an unlikely icon

By CLAIRE GALOFARO

AP National Writer

For devoted Democrats, Robert Mueller has become a sort of folk hero since his appointment as special counsel. And they've found all sorts of ways to express their adoration.

Mueller is a 74-year-old registered Republican, Marine and former director of the FBI. He has inspired his own genre of arts and crafts as he leads the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

One can buy Mueller paintings, prayer candles, valentines and ornaments. A necklace, earrings, keychains. A stuffed toy of Mueller in a Superman outfit, cross-stitch patterns, baby onesies - even an illustration of his haircut to hang on the wall.

Others, like Kansas City resident Alicia Barnett, take it even further. She has given her family's chocolate Lab puppy the name Mueller.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.