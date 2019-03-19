Trial scheduled for Burns, but mental exam not yet completed

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A Saline County judge sets a trial date for a man accused of killing his wife.

Brian Burns is charged with murdering Carla Burns three years ago in a case that's seen several delays.

The question about Brian Burns' mental state and if he's able to handle a trial has not been resolved yet.

In January, the court ordered a psychologist to conduct an exam on Burns but that report hasn't been completed.

Burns is accused of killing Carla Burns in March 2016 as the two were going through a divorce, then burning her body and scattering the ashes.

Since then, Burns has been convicted of trying to kidnap the original prosecutor in the case. He's serving a 20-year prison sentence for that.

A judge also ordered him to pay $11 million to Carla's sons in a wrongful death lawsuit.

A hearing on the doctor's mental exam is scheduled for April 23.

If he's found fit to stand trial, that trial is scheduled to start September 18.