Three men running for mayor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- John McPeek, Robert Wilson and John Okerson are all running for mayor in Harrisburg.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- This week, the Illinois State Board of Education approved the first phase of an academic reorganization plan for Southern Illinois University.
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Temporary lane closures will be in place March 18-March 19 along University Avenue (southbound 51) at the intersection of Oak Street.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The vacant Elmwood and McBride Housing and Urban Development complexes in Cairo are coming down this fall.
UNION CO., Ill -- The Hyper-Reach Mass Notification service will notify the public of public safety emergencies, including weather alerts and road closures.
HARDIN CO., Ill. -- Crews with the Cave-In-Rock Ferry worked quickly Tuesday to free a car that ran off the side of the ramp.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- SI Golf Complex is offering golfers the chance to play on some of the most famous courses in the world with virtual reality.
(CNN) -- The third and final supermoon of the year will light up the sky on March 20, closing out a trifecta of supermoons for 2019 that began in January.
WSIL -- The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with light scattered showers expected through most of the daylight hours.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an agreement Monday to implement the rate increases and provide back pay.
