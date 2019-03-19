Kids' plates recalled due to fire hazard in microwave

WSIL -- Nearly 100,000 plates for children are being recalled because they were incorrectly labeled as microwave-safe. They contain aluminum, which poses a fire hazard if microwaved.

The plates were distributed exclusively by the Indiana WIC program and show the recommended distribution of the food groups. The plates contain dividers that include labels and colorful pictures showing the portion sizes for protein, grains, vegetables, fruits, and dairy.

The plates are 12 inches long x 9 inches wide. The back of WIC Nutrition Plate has the safety label, Brush Art website and logo, date code of 7-18 and location of manufacture.

If you have one of these plates, you should stop using it immediately. You can return it to your WIC Clinic for a free replacement. Replacement plates are being manufactured and will be sent to Indiana WIC clinics when they become available.

You can read more about this recall by clicking here.