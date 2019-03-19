Celebrate Spring with a free ice-cream cone - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Celebrate Spring with a free ice-cream cone

WSIL -- Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of Spring by giving away free small vanilla cones.

Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of Spring in 2019, and that is the day you can get your free ice cream fix at your local DQ. 

Click here to find participating locations.
 

