New Union County mass alert system

UNION CO., Ill. -- The Union County Sheriff's Office now has a mass notification system. 

The Hyper-Reach Mass Notification service will notify the public of public safety emergencies, including weather alerts and road closures.

Residents can request to be notified of alerts by phone call, text message and/or email.

The sheriff's office, local schools, and several cities and villages paid for the service. 

Click here to sign up for the Hyper-Reach system. 

