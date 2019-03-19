Quick-thinking ferry crew jumps into action - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Quick-thinking ferry crew jumps into action

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
HARDIN CO., Ill. -- Crews with the Cave-In-Rock Ferry worked quickly Tuesday to free a car that ran off the side of the ramp. 

The car was exiting the ferry at Cave-in-Rock when it ran off the right side. Employees used a second boat to stabilize the ferry and heavy equipment to push the car back on to the ramp. 

No one was injured. The ferry has resumed normal operations. 
 

