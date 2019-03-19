Woman pleads guilty to sneaking aboard international flight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman pleads guilty to sneaking aboard international flight

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A woman who's been dubbed a serial stowaway has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

Marilyn Hartman told a Cook County judge Tuesday that she apologizes to the airport and for "causing problems for them." As part of her plea deal, she can't go to Chicago's O'Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. She entered the plea to a criminal trespassing charge.

Hartman was free on bond in January 2018 after sneaking on the London flight when she was again found wandering at O'Hare.

The 67-year-old had been found unfit for trial and spent time at a state mental institution. In July, she was moved to a halfway-house style mental health center.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.