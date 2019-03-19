Golfers can play a virtual round on their dream course

MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- SI Golf Complex is offering golfers the chance to play on some of the most famous courses in the world with virtual reality.
(CNN) -- The third and final supermoon of the year will light up the sky on March 20, closing out a trifecta of supermoons for 2019 that began in January.
WSIL -- The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with light scattered showers expected through most of the daylight hours.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an agreement Monday to implement the rate increases and provide back pay.
WSIL -- Two traffic alerts Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Fallen soldier Sgt. Holli Bolinski returned to Perry County Monday afternoon in a procession led by area first responders and family members.
MARION, Ill. -- State Senator Dale Fowler along with Representatives Terri Bryant, Patrick Windhorst and Dave Severin met with instructors and students, who are part of the Illinois Laborers' and Contractors Preparation Program.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Road crews will begin expanding Interstate 57 in Franklin and Williamson counties to three lanes starting April 1.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Mt. Vernon city leaders plan to spend several thousand dollars on new vehicles and equipment for first responders.
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.
