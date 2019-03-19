Golfers can play a virtual round on their dream course

MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- SI Golf Complex is offering golfers the chance to play on some of the most famous courses in the world with virtual reality.

Owner Bobby Diehl says he purchased the Skytrak golf simulator to help him practice year-round while pursuing a professional golf career.

The simulator offers 150,000 courses and a driving range. Diehl says it is open to the public by reservation and up to four people can play a round of golf.

SI Golf Complex is located at 15 N 13th St. in Murphysboro and can be reached at (618) 201-4662.

More information about SI Golf Complex can be found here.

Watch the videos to see News 3 This Morning's Dave Davis try out the Skytrak Golf Simulator.