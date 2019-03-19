Two crashes impacting traffic in Jefferson, Williamson Counties - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two crashes impacting traffic in Jefferson, Williamson Counties

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Two traffic alerts Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.

A crash on I-57 south bound at mile post 46 in Williamson County has the the south bound lanes blocked at this time.  Also a crash on I-64 west bound at mile post 71.5 in Jefferson County has also created traffic delays.

We know both crashes resulted in injuries but Illinois State Police have not reported on the extent of those injures or how long the respective highways will be impacted. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.