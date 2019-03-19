Two crashes impacting traffic in Jefferson, Williamson Counties

WSIL -- Two traffic alerts Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019.

A crash on I-57 south bound at mile post 46 in Williamson County has the the south bound lanes blocked at this time. Also a crash on I-64 west bound at mile post 71.5 in Jefferson County has also created traffic delays.

We know both crashes resulted in injuries but Illinois State Police have not reported on the extent of those injures or how long the respective highways will be impacted.