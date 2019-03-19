Another dry day Tuesday, rain returns midweek

WSIL -- Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday as winds turn out of the south and east. High clouds will give the sky that "milky" appearance, but overall, we expect a pretty nice day.

The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with light scattered showers expected through most of the daylight hours. Forecast models have increased the projected rainfall amounts slightly. Most will pick up between 0.10" and 0.40" through Wednesday evening.

Friday will be the "Pick of the Week" with sunshine and temperatures into the low 60s.

More chances for rain are in the forecast towards the second half of the weekend and first part of next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!