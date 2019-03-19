Another dry day Tuesday, rain returns midweek

WSIL -- Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday as winds turn out of the south and east. High clouds will give the sky that "milky" appearance, but overall, we expect a pretty nice day. The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with light scattered showers expected through most of the daylight hours.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Fallen soldier Sgt. Holli Bolinski returned to Perry County Monday afternoon in a procession led by area first responders and family members.
MARION, Ill. -- State Senator Dale Fowler along with Representatives Terri Bryant, Patrick Windhorst and Dave Severin met with instructors and students, who are part of the Illinois Laborers' and Contractors Preparation Program.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Road crews will begin expanding Interstate 57 in Franklin and Williamson counties to three lanes starting April 1.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Mt. Vernon city leaders plan to spend several thousand dollars on new vehicles and equipment for first responders.
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.
WSIL -- It was a beautiful Monday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures but we do have some changes in the forecast.
METROPOLIS, Ill. – Rising water along the Ohio River forced the casino and hotel to close on February 18.
WSIL -- Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Anthony Garrett, 41, of Mt Vernon, was taken into custody Saturday.
