Illinois man charged after being shot by Indiana officer

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) - A suspected drunken driver from Illinois is facing charges after allegedly using his truck to pin an officer against a patrol car in western Indiana before the officer shot and wounded him.

Indiana State Police say 49-year-old Craig R. Boradach of Paris, Illinois, was arrested Monday on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being discharged from an Indianapolis hospital.

Online court records didn't list a lawyer for Boradach.

State police say Patrol Officer John Alkire had stopped his car with emergency lights activated Saturday when the suspect's truck continued traveling toward him. Police say the officer, after being pinned, shot the suspect. The officer was treated and released at a hospital. He's on paid administrative leave amid the ongoing investigation.

