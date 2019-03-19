Illinois home care, child care workers to get overdue raises - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois home care, child care workers to get overdue raises

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - More than 40,000 employees of the Illinois Department of Human Services who provide senior care in the home and child care services will get long-overdue salary increases.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an agreement Monday to implement the rate increases and provide back pay. There's $29 million in an escrow account for the back pay.

About 28,000 personal assistants in the Human Services' home care program were scheduled to receive a 48-cent raise in August 2017. Last year's state budget includes a 4.26 percent rate increase for 14,000 workers in the child-care program. Neither had been paid by the prior administration.

Pritzker's office says the rate increase will take effect April 1. It says back pay should be distributed by fall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.