Financial planner who defrauded customers sent to prison

Financial planner who defrauded customers sent to prison

CHICAGO (AP) - A five-year prison sentence has been handed a suburban Chicago financial planner who stole money set aside by a couple for their retirement years.

Lovadore Bode on Tuesday told a U.S. District Court judge that she believed her finances were in good hands with Richard Booy managing her money. The 92-year-old Bode said instead, Booy "took just about everything I had." The wheelchair-bound woman, who is partially deaf and blind, said she doesn't have money to hire people to help her.

Prosecutors say Booy stole more than $250,000 from Bode's savings.

Other victims of Booy addressed the court before Judge Gary Feinerman sentenced him.

The 50-year-old Booy pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud, admitting to bilking two dozen victims out of more than $2.3 million from 2012 to 2016.

