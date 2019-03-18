Company given $50,000 penalty for ethics violations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company given $50,000 penalty for ethics violations

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A company with a long-running contract to manage Kentucky's workers' compensation claims has been assessed a $50,000 penalty by the state's Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The commission said Monday that Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc. agreed to not contest 14 counts of violating Kentucky's executive branch ethics code.

A CCMSI executive testified at the bribery trial of former Democratic lobbyist James Sullivan.

The executive said the amount paid Sullivan's consulting firm depended on whether the company won a state contract.

State law bans lobbyists from being paid in this way.

The commission assessed a $15,000 penalty against Sullivan, who agreed to not contest 20 counts of violating the ethics code.

Sullivan was convicted in federal court of bribing a top official in the Kentucky attorney general's office and was sentenced to more than 2 ½ years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.