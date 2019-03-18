Sunshine and mild temperatures to kick off the week but rain ret - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunshine and mild temperatures to kick off the week but rain returns midweek

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Monday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, but we do have some changes in the forecast.  Tuesday will continue to be a mild day, but clouds will begin to increase as we push into the afternoon.  

Rain chances will return midweek. Our next system will drop out of the Plains into the Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain is expected to be fairly light and focused on Wednesday.  

By Thursday and through late week the weather remains quiet with temperatures expected to climb into the low 60s by Friday. 

