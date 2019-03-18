Motorcyclist dies after car pulls in front of riders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Motorcyclist dies after car pulls in front of riders

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A motorcyclist is dead after a pileup in St. Louis involving a group of riders that police blame on a car turning in front of the group.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jason Reeves of St. Louis County died in the accident on Saturday.

Police say Reeves and other motorcyclists were riding northbound on Morganford Road when a car turned in front of the group. The riders in the front were able to stop, but were hit by motorcyclists in the back of the group.

Reeves was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man involved in the wreck is in stable condition.

