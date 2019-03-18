Jackson County men indicted on meth charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County men indicted on meth charges

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WSIL -- Two Jackson County men have been indicted on federal meth charges.

Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. The offenses occurred in Jackson County between December 2018 and January 28, 2019.

Moore and Lacy have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Both are being held without bond pending a May 20 jury trial. 

The charges carry a penalty of ten years to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are conducting the ongoing investigation. The Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Carbondale Police Department, and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel to reopen Tuesday

    Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel to reopen Tuesday

    Monday, March 18 2019 4:05 PM EDT2019-03-18 20:05:01 GMT

    METROPOLIS, Ill. – Rising water along the Ohio River forced the casino and hotel to close on February 18. 

    METROPOLIS, Ill. – Rising water along the Ohio River forced the casino and hotel to close on February 18. 

  • Jackson County men indicted on meth charges

    Jackson County men indicted on meth charges

    Monday, March 18 2019 3:55 PM EDT2019-03-18 19:55:51 GMT

    WSIL -- Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. 

    WSIL -- Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. 

  • ISP: Fatal accident on Route 3

    ISP: Fatal accident on Route 3

    Monday, March 18 2019 12:41 PM EDT2019-03-18 16:41:26 GMT

    THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County. 

    THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.