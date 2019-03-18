Jackson County men indicted on meth charges

WSIL -- Two Jackson County men have been indicted on federal meth charges.

Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. The offenses occurred in Jackson County between December 2018 and January 28, 2019.

Moore and Lacy have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Both are being held without bond pending a May 20 jury trial.

The charges carry a penalty of ten years to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are conducting the ongoing investigation. The Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Carbondale Police Department, and Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

