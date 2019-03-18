Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel to reopen Tuesday

METROPOLIS, Ill. – Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rising flood waters along the Ohio River forced the complex to close on February 18. Company officials say the river has now receded to a point where guests and employees can safely return.

During the month-long closure, Harrah's employees donated more than 2,500 hours hours at local charitable organizations.

