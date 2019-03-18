Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel to reopen Tuesday

METROPOLIS, Ill. – Rising water along the Ohio River forced the casino and hotel to close on February 18.
WSIL -- Prosecutors say Jonathan R. Moore, 33, of Carbondale, and Elijah S. Lacy, 34, of Murphysboro, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Anthony Garrett, 41, of Mt Vernon, was taken into custody Saturday.
WSIL -- Quiet weather dominates through the first two days of the week. Some clouds around Monday morning will exit quickly giving way to a lot of sunshine as a weak system passes to our south. The next chance for rain enters the picture midweek.
WSIL -- Monday marks 94 years since the Tri-State Tornado ravaged parts of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana. The infamous March 18, 1925 twister still holds numerous records.
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Temporary lane closures will be in place March 18-March 19 along University Avenue (southbound 51) at the intersection of Oak Street.
WSIL -- One in three American adults has prediabetes. On Tuesday, March 26, the Diabetes Today Resource Team is holding free screenings for the disease.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckneyville to honor a fallen soldier.
WSIL -- March is Caffeine Awareness Month, so we're offering up three ways to save on coffee.
