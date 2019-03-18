ISP: Fatal accident on Route 3

THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Route 3 at Thebes. Police say an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in a head-on crash. There were five occupants in the vehicles. Investigators confirm two fatalities.

Crash reconstructionists are on scene. Route 3 is currently closed.

