ISP: Fatal accident on Route 3

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
THEBES, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 3 in Alexander County. 

It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday on Route 3 at Thebes. Police say an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in a head-on crash. There were five occupants in the vehicles. Investigators confirm two fatalities. 

Crash reconstructionists are on scene. Route 3 is currently closed. 
 

