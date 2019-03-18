13-year-old girl dies in Maries County fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

13-year-old girl dies in Maries County fire

Posted: Updated:

VICHY, Mo. (AP) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after fire broke out at a home in south-central Missouri.

The fire broke out Sunday at a home in Maries County, near the small town of Vichy. Sheriff Chris Heitman says a 16-year-old boy called for help and said his 13-year-old sister, who had a disability that left her unable to walk or talk, was trapped inside.

Firefighters were unable to save the girl. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.