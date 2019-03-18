Mt. Vernon man arrested for aggravated battery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon man arrested for aggravated battery

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Mt. Vernon police have made an arrest in a February home invasion.

Anthony Garrett, 41, of Mt Vernon, was taken into custody Saturday.

Early on Feb. 25, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff's Department High Risk Team were called to 816 Apricot Avenue. Officers were told an armed man had forced his way into the home and beat up two people. It was believed the man, identified as Garrett, was still inside. The High Risk Team searched the home but did not find Garrett.

On Saturday, an off-duty officer spotted Garrett in the area of Salem Road and Warren Avenue. Garrett ran from responding officers but was later taken into custody. He's charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 10. 
 

