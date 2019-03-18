Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for the city with one of the nation's highest murder rates.

KTVI-TV reports that at least 10 people were shot on Sunday. One man died. He was found dead at 9:45 p.m.

Another man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon after being shot in the abdomen. Still another man was shot in the head but survived.

Two of the shooting victims were teenagers - a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old injured in separate incidents.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.