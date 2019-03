ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 12-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car in St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in the city's Central West End. The child's name has not been released.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

