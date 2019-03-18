Quarles: Sales of Kentucky hemp products surged in 2018 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Quarles: Sales of Kentucky hemp products surged in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's agriculture commissioner says sales of the state's hemp products surged in 2018, as did the amount hemp farmers were paid.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Monday that Kentucky hemp processors reported nearly $58 million in gross product sales last year, compared with nearly $17 million in 2017. The report is based on a state Agriculture Department review of hemp processor reports.

Quarles says processors paid Kentucky farmers nearly $18 million for harvested hemp materials in 2018, up from $7.5 million the year before.

Hemp processors spent $23.4 million in capital improvements and employed a total of 459 people in 2018.

Quarles says the report solidifies Kentucky's reputation as a leader in the comeback of hemp, which was removed from the list of federally controlled substances in last year's federal farm bill.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.